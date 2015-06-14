FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus in advanced talks with SMBC for 30 A320neo jets - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 14, 2015 / 7:54 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus in advanced talks with SMBC for 30 A320neo jets - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus's company logo is pictured at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) is in advanced negotiations with Japan’s SMBC Aviation Capital to win an order for its A320neo jets, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which could be announced at this week’s Paris Air Show, could be valued at about $3.2 billion at list prices, Bloomberg reported.

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is owned by Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (8316.T) could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Airbus declined to comment.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.