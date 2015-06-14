SMBC denies report in talks to buy 30 Airbus jets

PARIS (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital on Sunday denied a report that it is in talks with European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy 30 A320neo jets worth $3 billion at list prices.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that the companies were in “advanced discussions” and that a deal could be announced at this week’s Paris Airshow.

“SMBC Aviation Capital is not in talks to buy 30 Airbus A320s,” a spokesman for the Dublin-based lessor said.

The company ordered 115 A320-family aircraft at last year’s Farnborough Airshow, in what Airbus described the largest single firm order by a major leasing company.

SMBC Aviation Capital is owned by a consortium including Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T).