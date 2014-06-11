Airbus CEO says sees "zero negative impact" from emirates' a350 cancellation

TOULOUSE France (Reuters) - Airbus does not expect any negative impact from the cancellation of 70 A350 aircraft by Dubai’s Emirates airline, the chief executive of the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

“There will be zero negative impact; I do not say there will be a positive impact, but there will be zero negative impact,” Fabrice Bregier told reporters. “Does it hide something? Is it a problem for us? The answer is clearly no.”

The chief executive of the planemaking division of Airbus Group (AIR.PA) was speaking at a media briefing after Emirates scrapped a $16 billion order for the A350.