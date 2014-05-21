FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says no forced redundancies in Germany until end 2016
#Business News
May 21, 2014 / 10:29 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus says no forced redundancies in Germany until end 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Airbus Group is seen during the first public flight of an E-Fan aircraft during the e-Aircraft Day at the Bordeaux Merignac airport, southwestern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - European aerospace and defense group Airbus (AIR.PA) has agreed with labor representatives to avoid forced redundancies in Germany until the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday.

Airbus is cutting the equivalent of around 5,300 jobs in total as part of a restructuring of its defense and space activities, with Germany to bear the brunt of the job cuts.

The agreement, which covers around 2,550 employees in Germany, was communicated to employees on Wednesday morning, an Airbus spokesman told Reuters.

Measures that will be used to avoid compulsory redundancies include early retirement and moving staff internally, the spokesman added.

Airbus is negotiating with works councils in each of the countries that are affected by the cuts including France, Spain and Britain.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by William Hardy

