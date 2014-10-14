Airbus considers France over Germany for new helicopter programs

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is seriously considering basing new helicopter programs in France rather than Germany in the future in response to Germany’s restrictive export policy, the group’s chief executive told Reuters.

“We are thinking about it,” Tom Enders told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. “With these uncertainties in export policy, we are left with little choice.”

Enders had earlier told the conference that Germany was blocking deliveries of military helicopters to Uzbekistan because the helicopters, built mainly in France, included some German components.

Uzbekistan has been criticized for its record on human rights, with U.S. campaign group Human Rights Watch saying in a report last month that torture of political prisoners is widespread in the Central Asian country.