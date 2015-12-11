FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Cinven teams up with OHB to bid for Airbus unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus's company logo is pictured at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - British private equity investor Cinven [CINV.UL] has teamed up with German space technology group OHB (OHBG.DE) to bid for Airbus’s (AIR.PA) defense electronics unit, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The person also said that private equity firm Blackstone (BX.N) had dropped out of a consortium with Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE), leaving the German defense group to bid for the Airbus unit on its own.

OHB was not immediately available for comment, while Cinven, Blackstone and Rheinmetall declined to comment.

Airbus, Europe’s largest aerospace group, is currently disposing of assets with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). It said last month it aimed to pick a buyer for the defense electronics unit by the end of the year.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Arno Schuetze, Sabine Siebold and Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
