FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordic Aviation Capital place order for up to 75 aircrafts
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 14, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Nordic Aviation Capital place order for up to 75 aircrafts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has placed an order for up to 75 ATR 42-600 aircraft in a deal valued at over $1.55 billion, the Danish company said on Monday.

The order included 25 firm orders and 50 options and deliveries will commence in 2015 through to 2020, it said.

“With this new order, totaling 75 aircraft, signed today at a special ceremony at the 2014 Farnborough Airshow, NAC solidifies its position as ATR’s largest customer,” it said in the statement.

ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, the Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and Alenia Aermacchi, a Finmeccanica Group company SIFI.MI.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.