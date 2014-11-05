Airbus reaches 1,080 gross orders in Jan-Oct

An A380 Airbus arrives on the tarmac during the Airbus annual press conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) sold three aircraft in October to bring its total orders for the year to 1,080 jets, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

After adjusting for cancellations, which remained unchanged from September at 286 aircraft for the year to date, Airbus posted net orders of 794 aircraft between January and October.

Airbus delivered 493 jets in the first 10 months of 2014, including 22 A380 superjumbos.

Over a similar period, between Jan. 1 and Oct. 28, U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) recorded 1,117 gross orders and 1,011 net orders.

Airbus figures do not yet include a provisional order for 250 jets won from Indian budget carrier IndiGo last month. Airbus has said it expects this to be finalized by end-year.