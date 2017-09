People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday it has revised its aircraft orders in 2015 to 1,190 on a gross basis and 1,080 net of cancellations.

The planemaker had previously announced 2015 orders of 1,139 on a gross basis and 1,036 on a net basis.