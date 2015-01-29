Airbus Group faces penalties on A400M delays: CEO

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Group will have to pay penalties to European governments for the latest delays and technical problems with its A400M military transporter, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking in Paris, Tom Enders however ruled out going back to governments for further financial support on top of a 3.5 billion euro bailout provided in 2010 to Europe’s largest defense project by seven core purchasing nations.

“That was necessary and appropriate in 2009 or 2010. This time around that will not happen and it is the company that will fix it,” Enders said at a media reception.

Enders expressed optimism over the future of the A380 superjumbo, but said the company felt under no pressure to take a decision on possible enhancements to the world’s largest airliner after a period of weak sales.

After a relatively problem-free development, the newest Airbus commercial jet, the A350, faces a “tremendously challenging” production ramp-up in 2015, Enders said.

He also said that “annual results will show that 2014 was a good year.”