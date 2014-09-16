FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380
September 16, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has taken delivery of its first Airbus (AIR.PA) A380 superjumbo, ending a three-month standoff with the planemaker over the quality of its cabin fittings.

The Gulf airline took delivery of the first of 10 A380s it has ordered at a ceremony in Hamburg, Germany, and plans to introduce it on flights between Doha and London Heathrow.

It had previously rejected the first three aircraft after declaring itself unhappy with the cabin fittings as it vies with other Gulf carriers to offer luxury interiors on the world’s largest passenger jet, but said the issue had now been resolved.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Chris Reese

