Airbus plans management changes to integrate plane division: sources

An Airbus logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders plans to complete the integration of Europe's largest aerospace group by sweeping away overlapping functions and appointing Fabrice Bregier, the head of its planemaker Airbus, as the group's chief operating officer, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal is part of plans to refocus the group and give a clearer definition to its biggest unit's responsibilities under a new subsidiary name, Airbus Commercial, while reducing dual roles in the historically complex and fragmented European group.

Airbus declined to comment.

Bregier, currently president and chief executive of Airbus SAS, the planemaking division of Airbus Group, would take on the additional role of chief operating officer of the parent company under the proposals, which may be finalised in October, the people said.

He would remain president of Airbus Commercial but drop the chief executive title in that part of his job, the people said, in a change of job description earlier reported by Bloomberg.

Finance and human resources chiefs, who currently split their time between Airbus Group and its main subsidiary, would also move to unified roles across the group, which could be known simply as Airbus, though legal name changes have not yet been decided.