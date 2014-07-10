FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus sells 66.5 percent stake in its Test & Services business
July 10, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus sells 66.5 percent stake in its Test & Services business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Airbus Group is seen during the first public flight of an E-Fan aircraft during the e-Aircraft Day at the Bordeaux Merignac airport, southwestern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said on Friday it sold a 66.5 percent stake in its Test & Services business to ACE Management and IRDI as part of its plan to focus on the core aeronautics business.

Test & Services, which will be renamed Spherea Test & Services, specializes in the development, manufacturing and maintenance of test equipment.

It is based in Toulouse and employs around 500 people in France, Germany and the United Kingdom. It posted 103 million euros in revenues in 2013.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
