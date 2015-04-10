Airbus insider trading wrangle continues despite block on trial

PARIS (Reuters) - A long-running legal dispute surrounding accusations of insider trading at Airbus Group may not be over despite a recent decision to halt a high-profile corporate trial, French judicial sources said.

Seven current and former managers and two former industrial shareholders went on trial last year for illegally selling shares in 2006 in what was then known as EADS, as things began to go wrong for the world’s largest airliner, the A380.

All denied the charges and argued successfully before France’s Constitutional Court that their trial - which lasted for just a day of procedural arguments - should be halted because they had already been cleared by the AMF stock market regulator in 2009.

In March, the body ordered a criminal court to halt the trial in its current form and urged the government to change the law, so that people who have already been investigated and cleared by the AMF cannot go on to face a criminal trial.

The decision was seen as a setback for prosecutors and reflected a broader tug of war between the administration and French judiciary over the so-called ‘double jeopardy’ rule.

But prosecutors could decide to pursue certain parts of the original accusations wherever they can be found not to breach the constitutional decision, according to the judicial sources.

Three hearings have been scheduled for procedural arguments on May 11, June 1 and June 3, Frederik-Karel Canoy, the lawyer for a small shareholder who started the case, told Reuters.

The case of each defendant - the seven current and former executives and French and German former shareholders Lagardere and Daimler - will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and the court will decide whether to proceed.

If the court decides to salvage part of the case, some of the defendants could still be called to give evidence in November or December, Canoy said.

The hearings would prolong eight years of administrative and legal wrangling caused by delays to the A380 superjumbo.

A trial could also throw the spotlight on internal strategy disputes and confidential financial discussions behind the launch of Airbus’s most recent plane, the A350.

Airbus declined to comment.