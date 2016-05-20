FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Babcock-Lockheed JV awards Airbus 500 million pounds UK contract
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 20, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Babcock-Lockheed JV awards Airbus 500 million pounds UK contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus signage is pictured at the new Airbus Asia Training Centre in Singapore April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA) said its UK helicopters unit got a 500 million pound ($728 million) contract from Ascent Flight Training Ltd to provide aircraft and support to the UK’s Military Flying Training System.

The contract from Ascent, a joint venture between Babcock International Group Plc (BAB.L) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), is spread over 17 years, Airbus, Europe’s largest aerospace company, said on Friday.

The unit will provide aircraft and support beginning April 2018, the company said. (bit.ly/1TKK3X7)

“You’re in the figure of a total fleet in the thirties,” said Ian Morris, head of Airbus’ UK helicopter defense business.

Shares in Airbus were up 1.1 percent at 53.90 euro at 1138 GMT on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.