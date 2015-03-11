FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus Helicopters near large South Korean order: reports
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 11, 2015 / 7:24 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus Helicopters near large South Korean order: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters is in the final stages of talks that could land it a contract worth at least $3 billion for the development and production of military and civil helicopters in South Korea, French media said on Wednesday.

The Airbus Group division is sole in the running in talks with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the main South Korean procurement consortium, after other contenders Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron and AgustaWestland of the Finmeccanica group were ditched, La Tribune.fr and Les Echos.fr websites said.

According to La Tribune.fr, the deal could also involve the export of 600 helicopers to South Korea, which would boost the total value of the contract to $10 billion.

Airbus Helicopters could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Writing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.