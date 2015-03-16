FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Helicopters confirms deal with South Korea's KAI
March 16, 2015

Airbus Helicopters confirms deal with South Korea's KAI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) has signed a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (047810.KS) for development and production of more than 300 military and civil-use helicopters, the European company’s helicopter division said on Monday.

The announcement confirmed a Reuters report published last week.

The contract is worth about 1.5 billion euros for Airbus Helicopters and 1.4 billion euros KAI, an Airbus spokesman said.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing by Brian Love; editing by Jason Neely

