Airbus got 230 net orders for planes through end June
July 6, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Airbus got 230 net orders for planes through end June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus EAD.PA said on Friday it had received 230 net aircraft orders this year through to the end of June, and delivered 279 planes in the same period.

The plane manufacturer, owned by Franco-German group EADS, said it had received 253 gross orders for planes, which were then adjusted for cancellations.

After dominating the market for narrowbody A320-family jets in 2011 thanks to a revamp of its best-selling model, Airbus has fallen sharply behind rival Boeing (BA.N) this year.

Reporting by Leila Abboud, Editing by Mark Potter

