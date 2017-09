An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - European plane-maker Airbus, a subsidiary of EADS EAD.PA, on Wednesday reported 722 net orders and 295 deliveries for the first six months of 2013.

The gross order figure for the same period was 758, with 36 cancellations.

Airbus said it had made eight deliveries of its double-decker superjumbo A380 but recorded no new orders for the aircraft.