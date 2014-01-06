Airbus outsold Boeing in 2013: sources

A sign shows the new logo of aircraft manufacturer Airbus Group on the entrance gate of the company's office building in Paris January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - European plane-maker Airbus (AIR.PA) won its annual order race with U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N) in 2013, industry sources said.

Boeing earlier reported 1,531 gross commercial airplane orders for 2013, or 1,355 net orders after subtracting cancellations.

Airbus booked more orders in both categories, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity, without giving more details.

The European company delivered over 625 aircraft in 2013, beating its target of up to 620 but lagging Boeing’s total of 648 deliveries, one source said.

Airbus declined to comment ahead of an annual news conference on January 13.