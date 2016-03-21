FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany wants to safeguard security interests after Airbus unit sale
March 21, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Germany wants to safeguard security interests after Airbus unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will ensure that its security interests are protected even after the sale of Airbus Group’s (AIR.PA) defense electronics business to private equity firm KKR (KKR.N), a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

“The government has closely followed the divestment process and will make sure that Germany’s security interests are safeguarded,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

She added that the government had held talks with potential buyers about a deal to protect the affected security technology and said these discussions were ongoing.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr

