4 months ago
Austria says Airbus should react seriously to allegations
April 27, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 4 months ago

Austria says Airbus should react seriously to allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's defense ministry urged Airbus (AIR.PA) on Thursday to react constructively contribute to its allegations of wilful deception and fraud against the defense group.

"Airbus would be well advised not to fall back into past mistakes and to contribute to clearing up the allegations with more seriousness and less emotion," a spokesman for the defense minister said.

Earlier, Airbus Chief Executive Thomas Enders described an Austrian fraud investigation as "politically-motivated abuse of the legal system" after Vienna investigators disclosed an investigation against him on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

