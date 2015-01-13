Airbus targets slightly more deliveries this year

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus aims to deliver slightly more aircraft this year than the 629 jets handed over to customers in 2014, the chief executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group said on Tuesday.

The planemaker also said it is targeting a book-to-bill ratio above 1, suggesting strong demand.

“Regarding orders, I have still set a very challenging target for (sales chief) John Leahy,” Airbus unit CEO Fabrice Bregier said at the planemaker’s annual press conference.