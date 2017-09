People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said it won orders for 247 aircraft in the first five months of the year and delivered 243 planes to customers.

After cancellations, net orders totaled 225 aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday.