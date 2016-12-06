People are seen in silhouette behind the logo of Airbus during the Airbus A350-1000 maiden flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, Southwestern France, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

PARIS Airbus sold 600 aircraft in the first 11 months of the year - or a total of 410 after adjusting for cancellations and conversions between models - the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

It also delivered 577 aircraft including 34 A350s and 43 A320neo jets, after stepping up the pace in November on two models that have been hit by delays. Year-to-date deliveries also included 21 A380 superjumbos.

The world's second largest planemaker behind Boeing is targeting at least 670 total deliveries in 2016 including at least 50 A350s. Overall, it aims to sell at least as many aircraft as it delivers this year.

Between Jan 1 and Nov 29, Boeing booked orders for 558 aircraft, or 466 after cancellations and model switches.

Delivery data for November is not yet available, but Boeing ended October with a lead of about 100 aircraft over its European rival and is expected to maintain its rank as the world's no.1 airplane producer in 2016.

