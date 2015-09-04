Airbus orders reach 754 jets after August surge

An Airbus A350 XWB aircraft flies over the domes of an Orthodox church during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Friday that it won 754 orders in the first eight months of the year, boosted by an order surge last month that included one worth $26.55 billion at list prices from Indian carrier IndiGo.

In addition to the order for 250 Airbus A320neo jets from India’s biggest airline by market share, the planemaker sold 40 A320-family planes to an undisclosed customer, while British Airways and Vueling each ordered 10 A320neo aircraft.

Airbus delivered 397 aircraft in the period from January to August, according to its latest figures published on Friday. This included 17 A380 superjumbos.

Excluding cancellations, net aircraft orders totaled 708 in the period, Airbus added.