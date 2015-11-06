FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says wins 910 plane orders in January-October
November 6, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus says wins 910 plane orders in January-October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said it won 910 plane orders in the first 10 months of the year, boosted by China Aviation Supplies Holding Company’s decision to firm up an order for 30 A330-300s in October.

Excluding cancellations, net orders totaled 850 aircraft in the period from January to October, Airbus said on its website on Friday.

Airbus delivered 49 aircraft last month, including 37 A320-family jets, six A330s, four A350 XWBs and two A380 superjumbos. This took total deliveries so far this year to 495 jetliners for 81 customers, Airbus said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt

