FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus expected to deliver A350 to Qatar within 10 days: sources
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 12, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus expected to deliver A350 to Qatar within 10 days: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus's company logo is pictured at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways are close to resolving an unspecified issue that delayed the delivery of the first A350 and are exploring new dates within the next 10 days, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that it was postponing the delivery, which had been scheduled for Dec. 13, but did not give a reason.

Both companies are optimistic the aircraft will be delivered by the end of December, the people said.

Airbus and Qatar Airways declined to comment.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.