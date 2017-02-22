FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
February 22, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 6 months ago

Airbus COO says Zodiac must not get distracted by Safran merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Airbus group is pictured in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, January 11, 2017.Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) warned supplier Zodiac (ZODC.PA) that it must not let itself be distracted by its planned tie-up with aero engine maker Safran (SAF.PA), adding that the seat maker still had work to do after delays in supplying cabin equipment.

"I hope that it will not degrade Zodiac's performance because we need drastic improvements still, despite all the improvements that took place last year," Airbus chief operating officer Fabrice Bregier said on Wednesday.

"My message would be: no distraction on the operations," he added.

Safran launched an agreed $9 billion bid for Zodiac in January.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

