Airbus says RwandAir signs MOU for two A330 aircraft

People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers, near Toulouse January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - RwandAir, the national flag carrier of the Republic of Rwanda, has signed a memorandum of understanding for two A330 aircraft, European planemaker Airbus said on Tuesday, in a deal worth around $500 million based on list prices.

RwandAir’s A330s will be delivered in the second half of 2016 and will be equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 772B engines, Airbus said.

“Rwanda’s flagship carrier will deploy the new A330 aircraft on medium- and long-haul routes from their Kigali home base to long-haul destinations throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia,” the division of Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said.