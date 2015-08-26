FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus to delay delivery of first A380 to Russia's Transaero
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 26, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus to delay delivery of first A380 to Russia's Transaero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner paticipates in flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) is delaying the delivery of Russian carrier Transaero Airline’s (TAER.MM) first A380 superjumbo, an Airbus spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the recession-hit Russian economy dents travel demand in the region.

“The contract is still in place,” the spokeswoman said. “We are looking at rescheduling the delivery of the first plane, which was planned for this year.”

She added that there were no details of the new delivery schedule.

Bloomberg had earlier cited an Airbus executive as saying the delivery delay was no big surprise given the turbulence in the Russian market.

Transaero has ordered four of the superjumbos.

The Airbus spokeswoman said the delay would not affect Airbus’ plans to breakeven on the A380 program this year.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.