FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus plans to start first U.S. factory with larger A321 jet
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 29, 2014 / 12:38 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus plans to start first U.S. factory with larger A321 jet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Airbus Americas President Barry Eccleston answers a question on the last day of the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday it plans to start production at its first U.S. factory with the larger A321 jetliner instead of the A320 as originally planned, a move that reflects rising demand for the bigger jet.

Airbus Americas President Barry Eccleston told an audience in Seattle that the European aircraft maker was switching the plans for the plant in Mobile, Alabama, to accommodate growth in orders for the larger plane.

The first one off the line will be the A321ceo, or “current engine option” in April 2016, with “new engine option” or A321neos, to follow later, he said, according to the company.

In the year through September, Airbus has booked 311 gross orders for the A321, including 135 with the current engine option and 176 for the A321neo with newer engines.

The A321 seats about 185 passengers in a two-class configuration but can accommodate up to 220 for economy carriers.

The plane is a rival to the Boeing 737-900 and 737 MAX.

Airlines have been improving their efficiency by “upgauging” to larger jets that accommodate more people, which lowers the per-seat cost.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.