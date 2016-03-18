FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus sets maiden flight of its first jetliner built in U.S.
March 18, 2016 / 5:28 PM / a year ago

Airbus sets maiden flight of its first jetliner built in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Airbus A321 is being assembled in the final assembly line hangar at the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Friday it had scheduled the maiden flight of its first U.S.-built jetliner, an A321 that is due to take off on Monday from a factory in Mobile, Alabama.

The initial flight schedule is subject to weather or aircraft issues that could cause a delay, Airbus said.

Airbus broke ground on the assembly plant in Mobile in 2012. After completing testing, the plane is due to be delivered to JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) in a few weeks, Airbus said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
