Airbus may sell Vizada, PFW Aerospace: Bloomberg

PARIS (Reuters) - European aerospace group Airbus (AIR.PA) is planning the sale of its satellite communications company Vizada and its majority stake in structural components maker PFW Aerospace, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said Airbus had hired Lazard Ltd to advise on the sale of Vizada, for which it paid $960 million in 2011, and that Germany-based PFW could fetch as much as 450 million euros ($488.16 million)

An Airbus spokesman declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9218 euros)