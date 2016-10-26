FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Airbus Helicopters says plans to cut 582 jobs in restructuring
October 26, 2016 / 10:36 AM / 10 months ago

Airbus Helicopters says plans to cut 582 jobs in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury stands near a multi-role military helicopter EC 725 by Airbus Helicopters at an international military fair in Kielce, southern Poland September 2, 2014. Picture taken on September 2, 2014.Kacper Pempel/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters plans to cut 582 jobs in France over the next two years via voluntary redundancies in response to weakness in the commercial helicopter market, the company said on Wednesday.

Airbus Group (AIR.PA) is the world's largest maker of commercial helicopters and has been hit by a slowdown in demand from customers in the oil and gas industry in particular, and by the consequences of an accident involving one of its Super Puma helicopters in Norway in April.

The jobs will go at two sites in France, Airbus Helicopters said in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Airbus Group reported a 17 percent fall for core profit at its helicopters unit over the first nine months of 2016.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrew Callus

