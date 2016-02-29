Air China places order for 12 A330 jets

A plane flies over highrise buildings during early morning in Beijing, China, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Air China said on Monday it has placed an order for 12 A330-300 wide-body jets from Airbus Group SE for about $2.9 billion.

It was unclear whether the order is part of the 130-jet deal China and Germany signed during German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s China visit in October.

Air China executives could not be reached for immediate comment.

Chinese carriers are expanding fleets as the number of passengers traveling within China and overseas is set to triple over the next two decades.