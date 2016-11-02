U.S. airlines expect busier travel this Thanksgiving
More travelers will fly on U.S. airlines around the Thanksgiving holiday this year than last, a trade group said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG The U.S. Export Import bank may win legal approval to resume export financing for Boeing Co (BA.N) passenger jets as early as December, a senior official at the agency said on Wednesday.
The bank, which provides financing for many U.S. exporters, is currently unable to agree new business for large jets because only two of the five seats on its board are filled, not enough to approve deals over $10 million.
Robert Roy, vice president of EXIM's transportation division, told financiers in Hong Kong that there were indications that legal changes needed to reopen the system of jet financing, opposed by some conservatives, could happen soon.
"We are pretty certain that in December, we will be able to meet with a quorum of two," he told the Airline Economics conference, adding that he had three to four transactions waiting to be considered as soon as the changes were adopted.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)
WASHINGTON U.S. factory activity increased for a second straight month in October amid a pickup in production and hiring, supporting views that the embattled manufacturing sector would regain some momentum in the fourth quarter.
BRASILIA A Brazilian prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into investments made by two state pension funds in a luxury Rio de Janeiro hotel that is part of the Trump franchise, according to a court filing reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.