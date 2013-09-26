FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM votes against Alitalia capital hike proposal: source
September 26, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Air France-KLM votes against Alitalia capital hike proposal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) voted against a proposal for a 100 million euros capital increase at troubled Alitalia on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.

The Alitalia board earlier voted to seek the capital increase after reporting a net loss of 294 million euros ($396.34 million) for the first half of 2013.

“Yes, Air France voted against, but we need to understand the reasons. It’s not necessarily those that come immediately to mind,” the source said.

Air France declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7418 euros)

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by James Mackenzie

