Air France to outline new cost cuts on Feb 5: sources
January 14, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Air France to outline new cost cuts on Feb 5: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France will present additional cost-cutting measures to its unions at a special session of its works council on Feb. 5, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The group, which last month issued its third profit warning in six months, on Tuesday denied a Le Figaro newspaper report saying the company planned about 5,000 job cuts and that it was too early to detail further belt-tightening measures.

The sources added that Frederic Gagey, head of the French network of Air France-KLM, will also provide a preliminary overview of the economic situation at an ordinary session on Jan 22.

A spokesman for Franco-Dutch parent Air France-KLM declined to comment.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by David Goodman

