FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France head says no need to toughen restructuring plan: paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2012 / 7:33 PM / in 5 years

Air France head says no need to toughen restructuring plan: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the French unit of Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said in an interview that the flag carrier is doing well enough to avoid seeking further cost cuts beyond an existing restructuring plan calling for 5,000 layoffs company-wide.

“For the moment, it’s not necessary to toughen up the plan to reach our objectives,” Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac told financial daily Les Echos in an interview. “And I have the feeling that confidence is setting in about our capacity to carry out our overhaul.”

De Juniac added that Air France still expects its second-half results to exceed first-half results.

“The summer went well, our traffic numbers remain positive and we’re starting to see an initial inflection in our costs,” he was quoted as saying.

Under a three-year plan dubbed “Transform 2015,” Air France- KLM is seeking to reduce operating costs by 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion) with the proceeds going to pay down debt.

Air France-KLM will cut some 5,000 jobs to turn around its short- and medium-haul business, which lost roughly 500 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.7721 euros)

Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Phil Berlowit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.