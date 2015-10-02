Air France plans to cut 2,900 jobs: union source

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France plans to cut 2,900 jobs after the failure of talks with pilots to boost productivity, a union source told Reuters on Friday.

The figure was announced by the head of Air France at a board meeting this morning, the source said.

Some 300 job cuts would involve pilots, 700 stewards and hostesses and 1,900 ground staff.

The head of parent Air France-KLM had told Europe 1 radio earlier on Friday that the airline would announce significant job cuts on Monday.