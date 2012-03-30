Air France CEO says not planning cap hike

An Air France Airbus A340-300 aircraft lands at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport, near Paris January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French airline Air France is not considering a capital increase, Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said on Friday, after a newspaper reported earlier this week that auditors had given executives two years to recapitalize the carrier.

“A capital increase is not at all on the agenda,” Juniac told Reuters when asked about the La Tribune report which said Air France would be forced to tap shareholders for fresh funds because of expectations it would fall below a French accounting threshold.

He was speaking after a news conference with airport operator ADP (ADP.PA) at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport.

Presenting full-year results earlier this month, Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta told analysts the parent company would not need to raise new capital.