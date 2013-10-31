FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France-KLM writes off value of Alitalia stake
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 31, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Air France-KLM writes off value of Alitalia stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alitalia's logo is seen on top of the headquarters at Fiumicino international airport in Rome October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) has written off the value of its 25 percent stake in troubled Italian airline Alitalia, it said on Thursday.

“As of October 14, 2013, the general meeting of shareholders of Alitalia has validated, within the framework of the restructuring of the company, the principle of an increase in capital amounting to 300 million euros ($413 million),” it said in the financial statements accompanying its quarterly results.

“Following ... this decision, Air France-KLM group has fully depreciated its Alitalia shares.”

The Franco-Dutch airline took an impairment charge of 119 million euros in the third quarter to reflect the decision, which comes amid Italian calls for Air France-KLM to deepen its ties with Alitalia.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.