An Air France plane is seen on the tarmac at Nice International airport in Nice July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said on Monday it had chosen GEnx engines made by General Electric (GE.N) to power 25 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft it has ordered from Boeing (BA.N).

GE competes with Rolls-Royce (RR.L) to provide engines for the medium-sized long-range aircraft.