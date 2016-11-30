FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Three get suspended jail sentences in Air France shirt-ripping trial
#Intel
November 30, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 9 months ago

Three get suspended jail sentences in Air France shirt-ripping trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File photo of a shirtless Xavier Broseta (C), Executive Vice President for Human Resources and Labour Relations at Air France, who was evacuated by security after employees interrupted a meeting with representatives staff at the Air France headquarters building at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, in this picture taken October 5, 2015.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Suspended prison sentences of three to four months where handed down on Wednesday to three people found guilty of violent conduct when Air France executives had their shirts ripped to shreds last year by employees furious over planned job cuts.

The images of the attacks on the Air France managers made headlines in October 2015 and drew condemnation across France's political and business classes.

Video footage broadcast worldwide at the time showed Air France executive Xavier Broseta stumbling to the ground, his shirt in tatters, as he and another executive fled angry employees, scaling a metal fence to escape.

"This closes a sorry chapter," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday, welcoming the ruling which it said underlined that violence of any kind was unacceptable.

The incident took place when Air France managers presented plans to cut 2,900 jobs and pull the airline out of 10 percent of its long-haul routes.

"This image hurts our country," Prime Minister Manuel Valls said at the time.

The court acquitted two others of charges of violence, but fined 10 others for damage to property during the incident. The fines of 500 euros ($532) each were half the amount a state prosecutor had sought.

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

Reporting by Gerard Bon; Editing by Richard Balmforth/Jeremy Gaunt

