Air France-KLM sees Airbus A350 deal this year

Chairman and CEO of Air France-KLM Jean-Cyril Spinetta (C), President and CEO of Dutch airline KLM Peter Hartman (R) and Chairman and CEO of Air France Alexandre de Juniac (L) pose prior to the presentation of the company's 2012 annual result in Paris February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) expects to sign a definitive order for a long-delayed purchase of Airbus EAD.PA A350 long-range jets “during 2013”, Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta told a news conference on Friday.

Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac had said last month that it hoped to complete the purchase by the end of March.

“The contract is still being negotiated with Airbus,” Spinetta said. “It should be signed during 2013.”

Air France-KLM placed the provisional $7 billion order for 25 wide-bodied A350-900 passenger jets in September 2011 at the same time as ordering 25 Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners, a deal which has since been confirmed.