FTC taking comment on divestiture linked to Air Liquide, Airgas merger
July 26, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

FTC taking comment on divestiture linked to Air Liquide, Airgas merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Air Liquide and Airgas logos are seen during a news conference in Paris, France November 18, 2015.Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it is accepting public comments on an application for sale of assets it required for approving a merger of industrial gas suppliers Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) and U.S. peer Airgas.

The FTC approved the $13.4 billion merger in May. The agency said in a statement that it will decide after Aug. 25 on American Air Liquide Holdings Inc's application to sell to Aspen Air U.S. Corp its assets related to production of bulk liquid carbon dioxide at facilities in Galva and Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
