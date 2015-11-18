Air Liquide deal for rival Airgas raises concerns on price, not strategy

PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide’s (AIRP.PA) proposed $13.4 billion acquisition of U.S. rival Airgas Inc ARG.N was lauded by analysts on Wednesday for its strategic rationale but questioned over the bumper price.

Shares in Air Liquide fell more than 6 percent as investors weighed up the deal announced late on Tuesday. Airgas shares jumped by nearly 30 percent.

The cash offer at $143 a share represents a premium of 50.6 percent to Airgas’s one-month average price before the deal was announced. It is worth more than double the $5.1 billion bid from Air Products (APD.N) that Airgas rejected in 2010.

Analysts said that buying Airgas, the leader in U.S. packaged gases, will help Air Liquide to overtake rivals Linde AG (LING.DE), Air Products (APD.N) and Praxair (PX.N) to top spot in North America and speed diversification away from slow-growth Europe.

But at an estimated enterprise value of 13.5 times Airgas’s 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) the deal looks expensive and would require a capital increase by Air Liquide.

Air Products had offered a multiple of roughly 10 times EBITDA in 2010, analysts noted.

Airgas has a price to earnings ratio of 27.94, against 23.66 for Air Liquide, 21.17 for Lindeand and 19.53 for Praxair, Reuters data shows.

The proposed takeover is the latest in a string of mega-deals this year. And like the merger of brewers SAB Miller SAB.L and AB InBev (ABI.BR) and the takeover by oil major Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSa.L) of BG Group BG.L, the hefty valuation heaps pressure on the buyer to show the deal can be made to pay.

‘KNOCKOUT PRICE’

“There is likely to be some concern expressed about the premium being offered, which we believe has been pitched at a ‘knockout price’,” Liberum analysts said, adding that the deal was a “very good strategic move”.

The agreement includes a break-up fee that, while not fully protecting against a rival offer, still makes it very expensive for a rival to outbid Air Liquide, the company’s finance chief Fabienne Lecorvaisier said.

Air Liquide said that the U.S. industrial gas market, worth $17 billion last year and projected to reach $22 billion in 2020, was attractive because it the world’s largest industrial gases market and is set for long-term growth as low energy prices drive investment.

After completion of the deal Air Liquide will make 42 percent of its gas and services sales in America, against 24 percent now, while Europe’s contribution will drop to 37 percent from 48 percent.

Air Liquide provides industrial gases used in the food, auto, chemical, oil and gas, aerospace and semiconductor sectors, as well as in engineering and construction. It also supplies medical gases that help patients to breathe, relieve pain or are used in anesthesia.

“Air Liquide accelerates its strategic diversification away from its slow-growth European base,” Morningstar senior analyst David Silver said.

“Industrial gas companies have invested in new capacity in China and other emerging markets in recent years. The recent slowdown in emerging market economies may have led Air Liquide to reconsider developed market opportunities.”

The deal will boost earnings from the first year, Air Liquide said, with Chairman and CEO Benoit Potier saying on Wednesday that it expects to achieve more than $300 million in savings within two to three years.

The deal, which combines Airgas’ $5.3 billion in sales with Air Liquide’s $20.4 billion, also makes the French company the undisputed No.1 global player, well ahead of Linde, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said.

Air Liquide has bridge financing for the deal and plans to refinance it through a capital increase in the range of 3 billion euros to 4 billion euros ($3.2 billion-$4.3 billion) and a combination of long-term bonds.