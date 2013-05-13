FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two injured in blast at Airgas site in West Virginia
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 13, 2013 / 11:05 PM / 4 years ago

Two injured in blast at Airgas site in West Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people were injured by an explosion and fire at an Airgas Inc facility in Putnam Country, West Virginia, on Monday a county official said. No deaths were reported.

“About 3:20 p.m. they had an explosion and fire,” said Jason Owens, deputy director of public safety at the Putnam County Office of Emergency Management. “The fire is contained, however, it is still burning because they don’t want to let the product vent into the atmosphere.”

The Airgas distribution center handled industrial gases including nitrogen, acetylene and oxygen that did not pose an immediate threat to public safety, though a section of adjoining highway has been closed, Owens said.

Airgas shares closed down 1 percent to $96.72 on the New York Stock Exchange. Company officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.