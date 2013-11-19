Air Algerie orders three Airbus passenger aircraft

DUBAI (Reuters) - Airbus EAD.PA has signed a memorandum of understanding with Algeria’s national carrier Air Algerie to sell three A330-200 passenger aircraft, the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

No value was provided for the deal.

The north African country’s airline will deploy the aircraft on medium and long haul routes from its hub in Algeria, the Airbus statement said.

Air Algerie has already ordered a total of five Airbus A330 planes, which have all been delivered.